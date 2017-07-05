Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk Will Get the Biggest 70mm Release in 25 Years

Warner Bros.



Christopher Nolan is one of the movie industry’s last champions of shooting on actual film, and once again, he’s extending that dedication to his new movie’s release. Warner Bros. announced today that 125 theaters will be projecting Nolan’s Dunkirk from 70mm celluloid prints. That would represent the biggest 70mm release since 1992’s Far and Away, the last major studio film to be released in the format.



As recently as two years ago, 70mm, which as the name implies is captured on a negative twice the width of traditional 35mm film, was nearly extinct. But the success of the 70mm “roadshow” of Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight showed that audiences would turn out to see a movie in the analog version of high definition, and while some critics carped that a movie set largely inside a snowed-in roadhouse was a strange place to use a format traditionally employed for epics like Lawrence of Arabia, there’s no question that Nolan’s large-scale battle scenes fill the bill.

Watching a movie projected on 70mm, especially if, like Dunkirk, it was also shot on the format, makes for a theatrical experience like no other; if you’re not sure if you’ve seen a movie in 70mm, you haven’t. In The Hateful Eight, the creases in Jennifer Jason Leigh’s face were a detailed map of her character’s hard-traveled life, and in Jacques Tati’s Playtime, 70mm’s aptitude for deep focus allows you to choose which actions in the crowded frame to zero in on rather than having the movie tell you what to look at.

