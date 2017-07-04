Stephen Colbert got a dog to explain why dogs don’t like fireworks.

Tuesday is July 4th, the worst day of any dog’s year, and Stephen Colbert took the opportunity to let one lucky mutt speak for himself in a PSA about fireworks. It’s not the kind of PSA that explains how to avoid blowing your own fingers off; dogs don’t have a lot of sympathy for woes caused by opposable thumbs. Instead, Colbert’s spokesdog simply wants to explain that when your dog runs under the couch, there’s more going on in his or her canine brain than a fear of loud noises. Specifically, dogs are on edge this year about military escalation in North Korea.