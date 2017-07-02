Kanye West Reportedly Leaves Tidal (Over Money, Not Jay-Z’s New Album)

Kanye West has decided to leave Jay-Z’s premium streaming service Tidal over a financial dispute, TMZ reports . West’s lawyer reportedly notified Tidal in writing a month ago that they believed Tidal was in breach of their contract with the mercurial rapper, and therefore considered his contract terminated. After two weeks of negotiations failed, West’s team reiterated its position that he was no longer under contract with Tidal, Tidal reiterated their position that he was, and now their partnership has reportedly gone sailing off a waterfall without so much as a barrel. Money squabbles quickly become Byzantine once lawyers are involved, but here are the items in dispute so far, totaling more than $3 million:

Not at issue: the Kanye-slamming lyrics in Jay-Z’s new album 4:44, which West didn’t know about until it was released. Neither party seems to be disputing that they owe each other money and/or music videos, but both are maintaining the position that the other party has to meet their end of the bargain first. Tidal is threatening to sue West if he signs with another streaming service, West is threatening to countersue, and in all the hubbub, everyone involved risks losing sight of the big picture: do we really want more music videos like “Famous?” Taylor Swift, start drafting your amicus brief now.