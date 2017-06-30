The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in July

Photo illustration by Slate.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive July 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Best in Show (2000)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Good Watch

Delicatessen (1991)

Emma (1996)

Matchstick Men (2003)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) (July 18)

Titanic (1997)

Family Watch

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion (2016)

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Disney’s The Mighty Ducks (1992)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving (1995)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Whale Watch

Free Willy (1993)

If You’re Bored

The Astronaut Farmer (2006)

Boat Trip (2001)

Capo “El amo del tunel” Season 1

Caramel (2007)

Code Name: The Cleaner (2007)

Dad (1989)

Deep Water Season 1

El Barco Season 1

Here Alone (2016)

Hostages (Israel) Season 2

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo) (2016)

Jackass: Number Two (2006)

Last Night (2010)

Liar’s Dice (2013)

The Longest Yard (2005)

Mixed Signals (1997)

Offspring Season 6

The Originals Season 4

Out of Thin Air (2017)

Police Academy (1984)

Proof of Life (2000)

Spawn: The Movie (1997)

Spice Up Season 1

Taking Lives (2004)

The Truth Is in the Stars (2017)

The Ultimatum Season 1

Unriddle (TV series)

Unriddle II (TV series)

Witnesses Season 2

World at Your Feet Season 1

Yes We Can! Season 1

Yours Fatefully Season 1

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang (2013)

El Chema Season 1 (July 2)

Diamond Cartel (2017) (July 3)

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story (2013) (July 3)

iZombie Season 3 (July 4)

Butter (2011) (July 6)

Speech & Debate (2017) (July 6)

The Void (2016) (July 6)

1 Mile to You (Life at These Speeds) (2017) (July 7)

Bad Santa 2 (2016) (July 8)

Horse Dancer (2017) (July 8)

Lion (2016) (July 9)

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha (2015) (July 11)

Rake Season 4 (July 15)

West Coast Customs Season 4 (July 15)

A Cowgirl’s Story (2017) (July 17)

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness (2017) (July 17)

Uncertain Glory (1944) (July 17)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Season 3 (July 18)

Pretty Little Liars (Season 7B) (July 20)

Railroad Tigers (2016) (July 22)

Victor (2015) (July 24)

Munroe Island (2015) (July 25)

After The Reality (2016) (July 31)

Being Mary Jane: The Series Season 4 (July 31)

Checkpoint (2017) (July 31)

Dark Night (2016) (July 31)

Taking Earth (2017) (July 31)



New Original Programming and Exclusive Premieres

The Standups Season 1 (July 4)

Castlevania Season 1 (July 7)

Dawn of the Croods Season 4 (July 7)

Degrassi: Next Class Season 4 (July 7)

Luna Petunia Season 2 (July 7)

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (2017) (July 14)

Chasing Coral (2017) (July 14)

Friends From College Season 1 (July 14)

To the Bone (2017) (July 14)

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say (July 18)

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (July 18)

Last Chance U Season 2 (July 21)

Ozark Season 1 (July 21)

The Worst Witch Season 1 (July 21)

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special (July 25)

Daughters of Destiny Season 1 (July 28)

The Adventures of Puss in Boots Season 5 (July 28)

The Incredible Jessica James (2017) (July 28)

HBO

Must Watch

The Dark Knight (2008)

Good Watch

About a Boy (2002)

American Gigolo (1980)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Leatherheads (2008)

Minority Report (2002)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Panic Room (2002)

Platoon (1986)

The Rose (1979)

Selena (1997)

Solaris (2002)

Soul Food (1997)

Thirteen (2003)

Nostalgia Watch

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Family Watch

Bean (1997)

Richie Rich (1994)

If You’re Bored

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Cobra (1986)

Heartburn (1986)

Johnny Handsome (1989)

K-Pax (2001)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Le Divorce (2003)

The Man Without a Face (1993)

Mimic (Extended Version) (1997)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Necessary Roughness (1991)

Next Day Air (2009)

Over Her Dead Body (2008)

Pearl Harbor (Extended Version) (2001)

Watchmen (Extended Version) (2009)

The Women (2008)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (Extended Version) (2008)

New Original Programming

HBO First Look: War for the Planet of the Apes (July 3)

Words That Built America (July 4)

Tour De Pharmacy (July 8)

The Defiant Ones, Documentary Event Premiere (July 9)

“Estrenos en Español”

El Cerdo (aka The Pig) (2015)

La Invitación (aka Sleepover) (2016)

Esteban (1973) (July 7)

Rara (2016) (July 14)

Truman (2015) (July 21)

Las Horas Contadas (2016) (July 28)

Amazon

Must Watch

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967)

Johnny Guitar (1954)

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Good Watch

48 Hrs. (1982)

Braveheart (1995)

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Bull Durham (1988)

Chef (2014) (July 28)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) (July 4)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Elephant (1989)

The General (1998)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

Kingpin (1996)

The Letter (1940)

Manhattan (1979)

Married to the Mob (1988)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

The Salesman (2016) (July 6)

Up in the Air (2009)

Nostalgia Watch

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

The First Wives Club (1996)

Flashdance (1983)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Scrooged (1988)

Sliding Doors (1998) (July 9)

Trekkie Watch

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek Vll: Generations (1994)

Star Trek VIII: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek IX: Insurrection (1998)

Whale Watch

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Wa da Tah Watch

Pootie Tang (2001)

If You’re Bored

1 Dead Party (2014)

14 Women (2007)

18 Swirling Riders (1977)

The 28th Day: Wrath of Steph (2010)

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag (1997)

Abolition (2013)

Air: The Musical (2010)

All American Zombie Drugs (2013)

Amnesiac (2013)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

Appetite (1998)

Area 51 (2015)

The Artworks (2003)

Assassin of the Tsar (1991)

Bandits (2001)

BigFoot Wars (2014)

Blind Heat (2000)

Blood Moon Rising (2010)

Blood Reaper (2004)

Boomerang (1992)

Boricua (2004)

Bumblef**k, USA (2013)

Bunnyman Massacre (2014)

Carne: The Taco Maker (2014)

Carnies (2010)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cold Mountain (2003)

The Corrupted (2013)

Crystal River (2008)

Cutthroat Island (1995)

Day We Met (1990)

Dead Evidence (2001)

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown (1987)

Destination Vegas (1995)

Dilemma (1997)

Dirt Merchant (1999)

Dragonblade (2004)

Dream a Little Dream (1989)

Drunk Wedding (2015)

The Eagle and the Hawk (1950)

Flipping (1997)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

Foreign Fields (2000)

Frankenstein Reborn (2014)

Free Money (1999)

Frozen Kiss (2009)

G Men from Hell (2000)

Gene-Fusion (2011)

Get Well Soon (2001)

Ghost Bride (2014)

Godsend (2004)

Gunshy (1998)

Hazard Jack (2014)

Hobgoblins (1988)

House of the Dead (2003)

House of the Dead 2 (2005)

Intimate Affairs (2001)

Into the Fire (2005)

Jack in the Box (2012)

Jezebeth (2013)

Jingles the Clown (2013)

John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)

Killing Ariel (2008)

Killing Zoe (1994)

The Last Word (2017)

Lazarus: Day of the Living Dead (2014)

The Little Kidnappers (1991)

Little Red Devil (2011)

Lost in Siberia (1991)

Lovin' Molly (1974)

The Lucky Ones (2008)

Meeting Spencer (2010)

Metamorphosis (2007)

The Midnight Meat Train (2008)

Model Behaviour (2013)

Morning Glory (1993)

Mortem (2013)

Moscow Heat (2004)

My Bloody Wedding (2013)

Nerve (2016)

New Order (2013)

Night Train (1998)

On the Q.T. (1999)

Paradise Lost (1998)

Payback (1999)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Phil the Alien (2004)

Pi (1998)

Players (2003)

Poliwood (2009)

Postmortem (1998)

The Presidio (1988)

Princess Juliet (2013)

Private Lessons (1981)

Prophet's Game (2000)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Red Tide (2013)

Redball (1999)

Relative Evil (2004)

Remington and the Curse of the Zombadings (2013)

Sample People (2000)

Sanctuary (1998)

Shunned House (2003)

Silent Youth (2013)

Silo Killer 2 (2010)

Slip & Fall (2011)

Smoke N' Lightnin' (1995)

Squeal (2008)

Streets of Rage (1994)

Sugar Boxx (2009)

Suicide Kings (1998)

Sweet Angel Mine (1996)

The Tale of the Voodoo Prostitute (2012)

The Telling (2014)

A Texas Funeral (1999)

This Revolution (2005)

Top Dog (1995)

VikingQuest (2014)

When Justice Fails (1998)

Where Truth Lies (1996)

Who's Your Monkey (2007)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Wildflowers (1999)

Zombie Wars: Battle of the Bone (2014)

Zombiez (2005)

The Assignment (1998) (July 6)

Under the Gun (2016) (July 6)

Begum Jaan (2017) (July 7)

Our Kind of Traitor (2016) (July 8)

Mr. Robot Season 2 (July 13)

It’s Gawd! (2016) (July 14)

Salvation Season 1 (July 16)

Antarctica: Ice & Sky (2017) (July 19)

Miss Sloane (2016) (July 19)

The Living and the Dead Season 1 (July 28)

Jeepers Creepers (2001) (July 31)

Amazon Original Series

Niko and the Sword of Light Season 1 (July 21)

The Last Tycoon Season 1 (July 28)

Hulu

Must Watch

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967)

Inside Job (2010) (July 16)

Johnny Guitar (1954)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Good Watch

48 Hours (1982)

Altered States (1980)

Braveheart (1995)

Bull Durham (1988)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Dark City (1998)

Dead Calm (1989)

Eight Men Out (1988)

A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

Kingpin (1996)

Les Miserables (1998)

Manhattan (1979)

Married to the Mob (1988)

Melancholia (2011) (July 12)

Misery (1990)

The Professional (1994)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

School Daze (1988)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) (July 12)

Up in the Air (2009)

Nostalgia Watch

The First Wives Club (1996)

Flashdance (1983)

Scrooged (1988)

The Witches (1990)

Trekkie Watch

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek VII: Generations (1994)

Star Trek VIII: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek IX: Insurrection (1998)

Whale Watch

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Wa da Tah Watch

Pootie Tang (2001)

Pizza Watch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3 (1993)



Family Watch



Kit Kittredge: An American Girl (2008)



If You’re Bored

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag (1997)

Another 48 Hours (1990)

Area 51 (2015)

As I Am: The Life and Times of DJ AM (2015)

Bandits (2001)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

The Blob (1988)

Boomerang (1992)

Cat O’Nine Tails (1974)

Click (2006)

Coma (1978)

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown (1987)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (2002)

Dream a Little Dream (1988)

Drunk Wedding (2015)

The Eagle and the Hawk (1950)

Encino Man (1992)

The Fan (1996)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

Free Money (1998)

The Furies (1950)

Get Well Soon (2002)

Godsend (2004)

House of the Dead (2003)

House of the Dead 2 (2006)

Hudson Hawk (1991)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

The Juror (1996)

Killing Zoe (1994)

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016)

La Bamba (1987)

The Letter (2012)

Lost Souls (2000)

The Lucky Ones (2008)

A Man Alone (1955)

The Mangler (1995)

The Mask (1994)

The Midnight Meat Train (2008)

My Dog Skip (2000)

Needful Things (1993)

Nerve (2016)

Payback (1999)

The Peacemaker (1997)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

The Presidio (1988)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Riding in Cars With Boys (2001)

Road House (1989)

Rustler’s Rhapsody (1985)

Sacred Ground (1983)

Santee (1975)

Sniper (1993)

Suicide Kings (1997)

Syriana (2005)

The Tall Stranger (1957)

The Water Horse (2007)

To the Arctic (2012)

Top Dog (1995)

Top of the Food Chain (2000)

Walking Tall (2004)

Wolfen (1981)

Jonah: A Veggie Tales Movie (2002) (July 4)

Prince Avalanche (2013) (July 5)

The Sorcerer and the White Snake (2011) (July 5)

Under the Gun (2016) (July 6)

Our Kind of Traitor (2016) (July 8)

Sliding Doors (1998) (July 9)

Blood, Sand & Gold (2017) (July 10)

Humpday (2009) (July 12)

Da Sweet Blood of Jesus (2014) (July 14)

John Dies at the End (2012) (July 19)

Touch of Light (2012) (July 23)

Guardians of Oz (2017) (July 24)

Touch of the Light (2012) (July 24)

Good Ol’ Frieda (2013) (July 26)

Oxford Murders (2008) (July 26)

96 Souls (2016) (July 30)

Jeepers Creepers (2001) (July 31)

TV Premieres