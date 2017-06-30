Stephen Colbert Wants Us to Stop Calling Trump’s Grotesque Tweets a “New Low”

Still taken from the video

The 45th president of the United States, perhaps better known by his Twitter handle @realdonaldtrump, struck again on Thursday with a pair of crass tweets about Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, responding to their criticism of his presidency on their show by calling them “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and “Psycho Joe” and mocking Brzezinski for allegedly having a face lift. In short, he was displaying what Kellyanne Conway has previously called “presidential behavior.”

Trump’s tweets drew widespread condemnation from both the left and the right (well, mostly), and even Late Show host Stephen Colbert was shocked—by his own ability to be shocked at anything the president says or does. “I thought by now, after five months of this, that my soul had calcified into a crouton,” he said. “Not true.”

Colbert did have one piece of advice for others who were similarly outraged by the vulgarity and misogyny of Trump’s Tweets: Don’t call this a “new low” for Trump. “No, it’s the same low,” he said. “We’re at a cruising altitude of, like, the bottom of the Marianas Trench right now.”

Colbert also took a jab at Melania Trump, who defended her husband despite her anti-cyber-bullying platform, by offering his own take on a Melania-style, plagiarized version of Michelle Obama’s 2016 DNC speech: “Yes, as the First Lady says,” said Colbert. “When they go low, we go ten times lower.” White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders similarly justified the president’s tweets by noting that he “fights fire with fire.”