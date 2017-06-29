The Trailer for the New Jumanji Reveals It’s Actually About the Fantasy of Being “the Rock”

Before you argue that this movie is going to “ruin your childhood,” let's be clear: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is not a remake of the 1995 adventure flick in which Robin Williams helps a couple of tweens complete a magical board game that unleashes unwieldy, frightening animals and wild life upon their quiet New Hampshire town. Instead, this appears to be a sequel of sorts, with an entirely new premise and a very modern update. (A nod to Williams' Alan Parrish will reportedly be included.) Rather than a board game, four teens stumble upon an ancient video game called Jumanji in their high school basement. After selecting their respective avatars, they are suddenly sucked into the world of Jumanji and become Franklin “Moose” Finbar (Kevin Hart), Professor Shelly Oberon (Jack Black), Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillian), and, most importantly, Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson)—because who among us hasn’t fantasized at one point or another about being "the Rock"?