Here’s the Very Funny Trailer for Insecure Season 2

When we last left Insecure ’s Issa (Issa Rae), she was on the mend with her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) after a huge fallout, while her shaky relationship with Lawrence (Jay Ellis) had finally reached its breaking point—the finale culminated with her discovery that he had moved all of his stuff out of their shared apartment, and a jaw-dropping, pointed final shot of him hooking up with another woman. Thankfully, the HBO gods have mercy on all of us devoted viewers, and we only have to wait a few more weeks before Season 2 premieres, less than a year after the show's first season began.

The trailer is here, and it answers many queries and brings up a few new ones. Yes, Molly and Issa seem to appear to be back to normal (the former asks the latter if she can “teach [her] to ho”), and Lawrence isn’t completely out of the picture, still wrestling with their devastating breakup. Also still in the picture is Daniel (Y’lan Noel), Issa’s crush and the dude she cheated on Lawrence with, though it’s unclear for how long or to what extent. Meanwhile, Issa is back on the dating scene, and she’s floundering—there are some humorous moments here, and it will be interesting to see if and how Insecure puts a new spin on the “awkward dating as a millennial” storyline that’s been mined in many recent shows, including Master of None. (Considering this is Rae we're talking about, we surely have some standout encounters to look forward to.)