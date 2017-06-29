These Three Movies Will Help You Understand the Republican Health Care Bill

Columbia Pictures

The Republican health care bill has stalled in the Senate, at least until after the July 4th recess, and for people who live in states with Republican senators, the delay poses a rare opportunity to reach out and let the senate know exactly how they feel about the AHCA. But before picking up the phone, Slate’s chosen three movies that will help you understand the Republican health care plan backwards and forwards. Check these movies out and you’ll be an AHCA expert in no time, ready to talk rings around anyone answering the phone at your senator’s office. Take a look, and get ready to learn to speak Republican!

Nosferatu

Advertisement



It’s true that you won’t find many wonkish health care policy details in F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent masterpiece. But as a primer in the small government philosophy that underlies the Republican party’s signature legislation, Count Orlok’s vampiric reign of terror is at least as instructive as an Ayn Rand novel. Give it a watch to get pumped up before dialing your senator, and remember: Republicans can’t enter your house unless you invite them.

Nosferatu the Vampyre

You might think that Werner Herzog’s 1979 remake of Murnau’s film would have just as little to say about effectively lobbying against Trumpcare as the original version. But have you considered that, in many ways, the Republican health care plan resembles the sort of legislation that might be drafted by a political party that was created to serve the interests of vampires? Who’s got his finger on the political pulse now?

Shadow of the Vampire