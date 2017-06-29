Samantha Bee Explains Why the Senate Health Care Bill Is the Suicide Squad of Legislation

Still taken from the video

There is a lot to dislike about the Senate health care bill, whether it’s how severely it will harm women and children, its disproportionate impact on older Americans, or just the bill’s overarching meanness. On Wednesday’s episode of Full Frontal, host Samantha Bee wasn’t surprised that the bill was such a disaster: “It turns out, thirteen rich white guys alone in a room isn’t how good legislation happens. It’s how Suicide Squad happens.” But Bee decided to zero in on one aspect of the bill in particular: Its cuts to Medicaid.

As Bee points out, cutting Medicaid should not really even be considered part of the Senate’s Obamacare repeal, given that the program is 52 years old. But Paul Ryan has been dreaming of curtailing Medicaid since his college days, and the Senate health care bill must have seemed like a good opportunity to make that vision a reality. “While most college guys in the ’90s were fantasizing about Pamela Anderson, Paul Ryan was jerking it to thoughts of poor people losing health care to pay for tax cuts,” said Bee.

Of course, Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail that he would not cut Medicaid, and now he and his team are on the defensive, insisting that the bill does not actually “cut” Medicaid.

Democrats purposely misstated Medicaid under new Senate bill - actually goes up. pic.twitter.com/necCt4K6UH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017