Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Video for “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” Packs Quite a Punch

The best track on The Hamilton Mixtape just got a music video to match: On Wednesday, Lin-Manuel Miranda debuted the video for “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done),” the mixtape song that riffs on a line from Miranda’s famous musical. Rappers K'naan, Residente, Snow Tha Product, and Riz MC (also known as Riz Ahmed, star of The Night Of and Rogue One) appear in the video to rap their verses as immigrants from various backgrounds work, struggle, and ultimately come together. The timing is certainly poignant .

The video, which was directed by Tomás Whitmore, also doubles as a promotion for Miranda’s #Ham4All campaign, which asks fans and celebrities to post videos of themselves singing songs from Hamilton and to donate at least $10 to the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, which provides legal representation and advocacy for “immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers who come to us in search of the American Dream.” Entrants have a chance to win tickets to see Hamilton in Los Angeles. Famous contributors so far include Steph and Ayesha Curry, Gina Rodriquez, Ben Stiller, Shonda Rhimes, and the cast and crew of The Beguiled.