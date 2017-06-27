Seth Meyers: The Republican healthcare bill is “cartoonishly evil.”

In an uncivil and unproductive move, Seth Meyers called the Senate version of the Republican healthcare bill “cartoonishly evil” on Monday, saying that the only way it could be worse is if it “mandated tying damsels in distress to railroad tracks.” Never mind that the bill is terrible for everyone; our nation’s wheels are greased by a great unwillingness to call murder murder, whether it’s committed by cops or drones or laws. How are Republicans supposed to feel if Meyers points out on national TV that their signature policy goal is, in his words, “a giant tax cut for the wealthy paid for with Medicaid cuts?” Should right-wing parents have to explain to their kids what Meyers means when he says the secret Republican bill is, “like a Slipknot tramp stamp: you definitely want to hide it, and the people who’ve seen it are terrible people?” How long are we going to shame Trump voters for letting a bunch of rambling old men take a meat axe to health care?