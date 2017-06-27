A Tremors Series Is in the Works at SyFy, With Kevin Bacon Attached to Star

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

Even after all these years and four (!!) direct-to-video sequels, they’re still under the goddamn ground.

As was first reported by Variety, Syfy has picked up a pilot for a potential television reboot of 1990’s cult classic horror-comedy Tremors, with the ageless Kevin Bacon attached to reprise his role as Valentine McKee and serve as executive producer of the series.

The series will reportedly take place 25 years after the original film, with Bacon’s McKee attempting once again to save the small town of Perfection, Nev. from the Graboid worms that wreaked havoc on the town, but, this time around, he’s also battling old age, alcoholism, and a delusional hero complex. There has been no word on whether any other members of the original cast will return.

This is the Syfy channel’s second attempt at rebooting Tremors as a television series. In 2003, back when it was still the Sci-Fi Channel, the cable network aired a Tremors series spun off from the franchise’s second sequel, Tremors 3: Back to Perfection. It lasted only 13 episodes.

The new series’ creative team will include the prolific producer Jason Blum (The Normal Heart, Whiplash, Split) as well as showrunner Andrew Miller (The Secret Circle), who penned the pilot. If the pilot is picked up to series, it would be Bacon’s second show airing on television, as he is currently starring in the Amazon Prime series I Love Dick.