Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star Michael Nyqvist dies at 56.

Nyqvist first gained international attention in 2000 for a scorching performance as an abusive husband in Lukas Moodysson’s 1970s period piece Together. After spending the decade working in Sweden, he landed the role of journalist Mikael Blomkvist in the 2009 adaptations of Steig Larson’s Millennium trilogy, playing against Noomi Rapace’s Lisbeth Salander in all three films. Those roles were taken over by Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara when the first film was remade in America, but the Swedish versions gave Nyqvist his own American career, playing memorable villains in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and John Wick. His representatives released the following statement: