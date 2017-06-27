Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Star Michael Nyqvist Dies at 56
Michael Nyqvist, the Swedish actor best known for starring in the original Girl with the Dragon Tattoo films, died Tuesday from lung cancer at the age of 56, Variety reports.
Nyqvist first gained international attention in 2000 for a scorching performance as an abusive husband in Lukas Moodysson’s 1970s period piece Together. After spending the decade working in Sweden, he landed the role of journalist Mikael Blomkvist in the 2009 adaptations of Steig Larson’s Millennium trilogy, playing against Noomi Rapace’s Lisbeth Salander in all three films. Those roles were taken over by Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara when the first film was remade in America, but the Swedish versions gave Nyqvist his own American career, playing memorable villains in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and John Wick. His representatives released the following statement:
On behalf of Michael Nyqvist’s representatives and family, it is with deep sadness that I can confirm that our beloved Michael, one of Sweden’s most respected and accomplished actors, has passed away quietly surrounded by family after a year-long battle with lung cancer. Michael’s joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him. His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him.
Nyqvist is survived by his wife Catharina and their two children.