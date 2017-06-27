Drake and Will Ferrell Coach NBA Players on How to Step Up Their Handshake Game
The handshake game is strong with @Drake & Will Ferrell 👊— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017
If you're seeing this, it's far from too late. The #NBAAwards are on TNT NOW! pic.twitter.com/yCJYGrC4hX
Major basketball fan Drake hosted the NBA Awards on Monday night, but the rapper was not alone. He had some help from Will Ferrell for a skit about handshake techniques in which the two “coaches” instructed basketball players, including the Toronto Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan, to step up their game. Look forward to seeing “the Prom” or “the Obi-Wan Kenobi” at your next NBA game.
They even got in a dig at LaVar Ball, whose son’s line of shoes costs almost $500 a pop, with the very pricey “LaVar Ball” handshake.
Drake x Will Ferrell handshakes part 2. Skit #4. pic.twitter.com/SrqExBCb0j— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) June 27, 2017
If you're a world leader, there are actually some good tips here for the Donald Trump Handshake Challenge.