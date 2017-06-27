Drake and Will Ferrell Coach NBA Players on How to Step Up Their Handshake Game

The handshake game is strong with @Drake & Will Ferrell 👊 If you're seeing this, it's far from too late. The #NBAAwards are on TNT NOW! pic.twitter.com/yCJYGrC4hX

Major basketball fan Drake hosted the NBA Awards on Monday night, but the rapper was not alone. He had some help from Will Ferrell for a skit about handshake techniques in which the two “coaches” instructed basketball players, including the Toronto Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan, to step up their game. Look forward to seeing “the Prom” or “the Obi-Wan Kenobi” at your next NBA game.