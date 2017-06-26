 Theresa May and the Holy Grail spoofs Monty Python, the British prime minister (VIDEO).

June 26 2017 12:14 PM

You Don’t Need to Know a Thing About British Politics to Appreciate This Savage Monty Python Parody

Clueless about Jeremy Corbyn? Baffled by Brexit? Generally ill-informed about the U.K.’s general election? You’ll still probably get a kick out of “Theresa May and the Holy Grail,” a parody of Monty Python and the Holy Grail that casts the British prime minister as King Arthur. In the impeccably edited video, May meets with the flatulent French, negotiates for a Brexit shrubbery, and even runs through fields of wheat, which the PM recently admitted was the “naughtiest” thing she ever did as a child, to widespread ridicule.

Kudos to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and editor Huw Parkinson for bringing us some lovely filth, indeed.

