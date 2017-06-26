Here's What Critics Have to Say About War for the Planet of the Apes

Through two films, the rebooted Planet of the Apes movies have garnered critical acclaim. And, now, the series’ third installment, War for the Planet of the Apes, is gaining a similar reception. Starring Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, and Steve Zahn, and directed by Matt Reeves, War takes place two years after the events of the previous film (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, also directed by Reeves) and finds the apes, led by the charismatic Caesar, in a full-out war against the humans, who are seeking to eradicate them. While it boasts dazzling special effects and elaborate set pieces, critics are saying War is bolstered by strong performances and plot coherence that is so rarely found in today's summer blockbusters.