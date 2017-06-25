Netflix Fires Girlboss.

Netflix has cancelled Girlboss , their comedy series based on the life of Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso, Variety reports . Amoruso announced the news on Instagram, in a post (apparently since-deleted) that touched on her frustrations with being fictionalized for television:

The series was created by Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon, and loosely based on Amoruso’s bestselling book about her experiences building a fashion empire. As Slate ’s Heather Schwedel noted when she reviewed the show back in April , Girlboss’ Horatio Alger aspects were somewhat undercut when Amoruso stepped down from Nasty Gal as part of its bankruptcy filing in 2016.

Netflix has been on a cancellation streak lately; Sense8 and The Get Down both met similar fates in the last month as Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos cracked down on underperforming shows. “A big expensive show for a huge audience is great,” Sarandos said at the Produced By conference earlier in June. “A big, expensive show for a tiny audience is hard even in our model to make that work for very long.” Netflix has yet to officially comment on the show’s cancellation, but it sounds like the first thing they should be drafting is a personal apology to “Shane.”