Lorde Lording it Over the Billboard Charts with Her First #1 Album

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Lordy, lordy, look who’s in the Top 40! That’s what absolutely no one was saying on Sunday as Lorde’s new album Melodrama debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. (For starters, it’s a different chart.) This is the first #1 album for the 20-year-old New Zealander, whose debut LP Pure Heroine topped out at number 3. Melodrama replaces Halsey’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, which in turn replaced Katy Perry’s Witness, marking the first time female artists have had three number one albums in a row since 2012, when Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, and Rihanna released consecutive chart-toppers.

The relative ranks of Lorde’s albums aren’t directly comparable, however: Pure Heroine was released in 2013, before Billboard changed its methodology to account for streaming music. So rather than album sales, Melodrama earned its number one spot by selling 109,000 “equivalent album units,” which includes 82,000 “traditional album sales.” The remaining 27,000 equivalent album units were made up of a mix of individual track purchases and streaming users: 10 sales of individual tracks are counted as one album, as are 1,500 plays of a track on a streaming service.

Advertisement

