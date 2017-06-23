Johnny Depp Alludes to Trump Assassination, Joins Kathy Griffin in the Shush Club

Slate is proud to award Johnny Depp an honorary membership to the Shush Club with a special distinction in You’re Not Helping after the actor joked about the assassination of Donald Trump during an appearance at Glastonbury Festival in England on Thursday. Depp was there introducing his 2004 film The Libertine when he was asked about the U.S. president during an audience Q&A.

There’s really no good time to joke about a Trump assassination, but Depp’s comments are especially egregious after a gunman opened fire on Republican representatives during a congressional baseball practice just last week. Depp may also be trying to capitalize on misguided outrage over the Public Theater’s staging of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, which includes the stabbing of a very Trump-like version of the Roman politician. Depp preceded his remarks by warning the audience, “By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it,” because just saying “I’m about to be needlessly provocative to make headlines” would have been overkill.