The First Trailer for Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later Is Here, and It Looks Insane

Netflix has announced a premiere date and released the first trailer for its upcoming series Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, featuring Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, Michael Ian Black, and many other returning cast members from the original movie and 2015’s Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp. The eight-episode series takes place in 1991, 10 years after Wet Hot American Summer—which, as Slate’s Forrest Wickman has previously noted, somehow makes a lot more sense as a premise than Netflix’s very funny prequel ever did. Newcomers to Camp Firewood this time around include Dax Shepard, Alyssa Milano, and Adam Scott.

There is a lot going on in this trailer, which opens with a flashback to WHAS’s scene where Bradley Cooper’s Ben suggests that they meet up again in a decade, “to see what kind of people we have blossomed into.” We’re then rushed to 1991: ”What’s up, b**ches? Let's rage!” Amy Poehler’s Susie exclaims when she arrives at the camp to reunite with her fellow counselors. There’s tons of sexual tension, absurdity, violent rage, and competition to be had here—so basically, it appears that not much has changed.

