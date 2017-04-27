The Daily Show on Confederate Memorial Day: “F---ed Up on So Many Levels”

Trevor Noah took a look at one of the United States’ strangest, vilest traditions on Wednesday: Confederate Memorial Day. It’s always interesting to see Noah, who is South African, try to navigate the depths of American white supremacy, and in this case it’s something of an emperor-has-no-clothes moment: Noah’s incredulous reaction is a vivid reminder of what a shockingly evil idea Confederate Memorial Day is to begin with. It’s a real pleasure to watch him tear into the Confederate apologist excuse that these long-dead losers should be forgiven because “They didn’t know what they were doing was racist”: