With Call of Duty: WWII, Video Games Will Finally Take on World War II

Activision

Have you ever wondered what it was like to storm Omaha Beach on D-Day? Does the thought of touring the ruined streets and countryside of newly-liberated France fill you with joy? Is Saving Private Ryan literally the only film you’ve ever seen? Then Activision has a video game for you, because Call of Duty: WWII will finally let gamers experience the trials and tribulations of the Greatest Generation—in video game form!

Please note that Call of Duty: WWII is a very different game from Medal of Honor: Frontline, which used many fewer polygons:

It’s also important to remember that Call of Duty: WWII is not the same as Call of Duty II; the new game has added a colon and the letters “WW,” plus it looks more realistic:

It should also not be confused with Medal of Honor, Medal of Honor: Underground, Medal of Honor: Allied Assault, Medal of Honor: Infiltrator, Medal of Honor: Rising Sun, Medal of Honor: Pacific Assault, Medal of Honor: European Assault, Medal of Honor: Heroes, Medal of Honor: Heroes 2, Medal of Honor: Airborne, Medal of Honor: Vanguard, Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 1943, Call of Duty, Call of Duty: Finest Hour, Call of Duty II: Big Red One, Red Orchestra: Ostfront 41–45, World War II Combat: Road to Berlin, Battlestrike: The Road to Berlin, Commandos 3: Destination Berlin, Beyond Normandy—Assignment: Berlin, Mokba to Berlin, Rush for Berlin, Combat Mission: Barbarossa to Berlin, or Candy Crush.