Disney Sets Release Dates for Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action), Untitled Marvel (3D)
In a move that, Variety reported, “will likely have ripple effects throughout the industry,” Disney announced release dates Tuesday for a slate of highly-anticipated upcoming films, including Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action) and Untitled Marvel (3D).
Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action) will now open on Aug. 3, 2018, while Untitled Disneytoon Studios remains locked in for an April 12, 2019 release date. Disney fans can also look forward to seeing Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action) on Mar. 29, 2019, Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action) on Nov. 8, 2019, Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action) on Apr. 3, 2020, and, on Mar. 12, 2021, the long-awaited release of Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action). On the superhero side of things, the studio will release Untitled Avengers (3D) on May 3, 2019, Untitled Marvel (3D) on May 1, 2020, Untitled Marvel (3D) on Aug. 7, 2020, and Untitled Marvel (3D) on Nov. 6, 2020. Meanwhile, Pixar will be bringing Untitled Pixar Animation (3D) to theaters on Mar. 13, 2020, while Untitled Pixar Animation (3D) opens on June 19, 2020 and Untitled Pixar Animation (3D) on June 18, 2021.
Of course, the biggest dates for sci-fi aficionados are the upcoming releases of Untitled Han Solo Star Wars Anthology Film (3D) on May 25, 2018 and Star Wars: Episode IX (3D) on May 24, 2019. Finally, for people who like their adventure movies with a little less outer space, Untitled Indiana Jones will whip its way onto screens on July 10, 2020. There’s no doubt about it: at Disney, the future is untitled!
Here’s the full release schedule:
2017
- May 5: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (3D)
- May 26: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (3D)
- June 16: Cars 3 (3D)
- Nov. 3: Thor: Ragnarok (3D)
- Nov. 22: Coco (3D)
- Dec. 15: Star Wars: The Last Jedi (3D)
2018
- Feb. 16: Black Panther (3D)
- Mar. 9: A Wrinkle in Time (3D)
- Apr. 6: Magic Camp
- May 4: Avengers: Infinity War (3D)
- May 25: Untitled Han Solo Star Wars Anthology Film (3D)
- June 15: The Incredibles 2 (3D)
- Jul. 6: Ant-Man and the Wasp (3D)
- Aug. 3: Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action)
- Nov. 2: Mulan (Live Action) (3D)
- Nov. 21: Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (3D)
- Dec. 25: Mary Poppins Returns
2019
- Mar. 8: Captain Marvel (3D)
- Mar. 29: Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action)
- Apr. 12: Untitled Disneytoon Studios
- May 3: Untitled Avengers (3D)
- May 24: Star Wars: Episode IX (3D)
- June 21: Toy Story 4 (3D)
- Jul. 19: The Lion King (Live Action) (3D)
- Aug. 9: Untitled Disney Live Action
- Nov. 8: Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action)
- Nov. 27: Frozen 2 (3D)
- Dec. 20: Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action)
2020
- Mar. 13: Untitled Pixar Animation (3D)
- Apr. 3: Untitled Disney Live Action
- May 1: Untitled Marvel (3D)
- June 19: Untitled Pixar Animation (3D)
- Jul. 10: Untitled Indiana Jones
- Aug. 7: Untitled Marvel (3D)
- Nov. 6: Untitled Marvel (3D)
- Nov. 25: Gigantic (3D)
2021
- Mar. 12: Untitled Disney Live Action
- June 18: Untitled Pixar Animation (3D)
- Nov. 24: Untitled Disney Animation (3D)