Will Smith, Who Has Never Had a Movie at Cannes, Is on the Cannes Jury

After previously announcing Pedro Almodóvar as the president of its 2017 jury and letting Jessica Chastain’s name slip out, the Cannes Film Festival has filled in the rest of the roster, which includes actress Fan Binbing, directors Paolo Sorrentino, Maren Ade, Agnès Jaoui, and Park Chan-wook, and composer Gabriel Yared. There’s also a particularly surprising name among the jury’s ranks: Will Smith.

While the jury is otherwise full of Cannes veterans—Almodóvar won the festival’s best director prize in 1999 and best screenplay in 2006; Park won the Grand Prix in 2004 and the Jury Prix in 2009—Smith has never had a movie play at Cannes. That may not be unprecedented, but it’s at least unusual, since the Cannes festival typically likes to keep to its own, especially when it comes to determining its biggest awards. The closest Smith has come to the Croisette was in 2004, when he, Angelina Jolie, and Jack Black rode a 14-foot inflatable shark through the waters of the Mediterranean to promote DreamWorks’ Animation’s forthcoming Shark Tale. (The movie premiered later that year at the Venice Film Festival.) Here they are.



