Here are some more terrible things Uber has been doing.

Early in 2015, Isaac reports, Kalanick was called in to meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook after Cook discovered that Uber was keeping permanent identifying information about iPhones that had the Uber app installed, even after Uber was uninstalled or the device was wiped entirely clean. Not only was this not a bug or an oversight, but, in an echo of the company’s former practice of “greyballing” (serving local authorities fake data to protect drivers from sting operations in places where Uber was illegal), Kalanick reportedly personally set up an elaborate espionage operation to deceive Apple about how the app functioned:

Mr. Kalanick told his engineers to “geofence” Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., a way to digitally identify people reviewing Uber’s software in a specific location. Uber would then obfuscate its code for people within that geofenced area, essentially drawing a digital lasso around those it wanted to keep in the dark. Apple employees at its headquarters were unable to see Uber’s fingerprinting.

Uber’s motives for tracking iPhones were relatively virtuous: it was attempting to combat a scam in which Uber drivers would use stolen iPhones to set up multiple fake Uber accounts, then request rides they fulfilled themselves, cashing in on bonuses from the company for booking more riders. But Apple specifically prohibits fingerprinting iPhones, to say nothing about “setting up an elaborate automated system to efficiently lie to Apple’s engineers about what your app does,” and its App Store Review guidelines are pretty clear on what the consequences are:

If you attempt to cheat the system (for example, by trying to trick the review process, steal user data, copy another developer's work, or manipulate ratings) your apps will be removed from the store and you will be expelled from the Developer Program.

Unfortunately for users, rigorously enforcing a blanket rule against “attempting to cheat the system” would have devastating consequences for entrepreneurship, so Cook and Kalanick reached an understanding: the company stopped tagging iPhones, Uber remained on the App Store, and the entire incident went unreported until Sunday.

Isaac also reports on Uber’s competitive intelligence team, which monitored ride-hailing competitor Lyft by, among other things, purchasing anonymized data taken from Lyft users’ email inboxes. To do this, Uber worked with Unroll.me, a service which promises users that it will let them “instantly see a list of all your subscription emails” and “unsubscribe easily from whatever you don’t want.” A careful reading of the company’s terms of service and privacy policy, however, reveals that Unroll.me also offered users the opportunity to “gather up all of the Lyft receipts in your mailbox” and “send non-personal data about your usage of Lyft (or anything, really) to whoever is willing to pay for it.” Unroll.me CEO Jojo Hedaya, in a blog post Sunday headlined “We Can Do Better,” described this process as “how we monetize our free service,” which sounds better than “how we’re privatizing the cabinet noir,” but not much better.

Finally, Isaac reports that when his previous startup Red Swoosh was under financial pressure, Kalanick took money withheld from employee paychecks for taxes and invested it back into the company instead of sending it to the IRS. (The money was eventually paid back, after it helped Kalanick keep Red Swoosh alive until he could sell it for $19 million.)