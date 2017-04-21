Stephen Colbert Has an Idea What Bill O’Reilly Might Do Next, and It’s Pretty Scary

Stephen Colbert emerged onstage Thursday night a little distressed. “I need something to hold me together,” he explained, “because I’m still reeling from the loss of Bill O’Reilly.” The Fox News icon’s shocking , overdue , and expensive removal from his own network hit the former Colbert Report host particularly hard, naturally, as a fellow former TV blowhard used to dominating in the ratings .

Desperate for a way to make sense of it all, Colbert turned to an old book of O’Reilly’s: the 1998 novel Those Who Trespass, whose dedication actually, seriously reads “to the women in my life”—a group, according to Colbert, better known as “the plaintiffs.” The book presents a scenario close to the one O’Reilly currently finds himself in, and posits one way of moving on. Colbert read one unembellished excerpt of the book, and it’s a doozy: