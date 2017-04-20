Rachel Bloom’s Great New Song Parody Gets at Just How Confusing It Can Be to Be a “#LadyBoss”

In the style of a girl power anthem circa 2005, Bloom and her backup dancers unpack how tricky it can be to be a high-powered woman in the workplace. “Do you think I’m a bitch?/ Well, I don’t give a shit!/ But if I do give a shit, does that make me weak?” so goes the chorus. Feminist idol Ruth Bader Ginsberg makes an obligatory appearance (in the form of a pillow for Bloom’s #ladyboss to muffle her crying at her desk), while conflicting feelings about asking for a raise, being threatened by other women’s success, and proper workplace attire are all deftly tackled here as well. It’s both very funny and very self-aware in its critique of social mores—a song that would fit right at home in Rebecca Bunch’s world.