The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 Trailer Is Outrageously Funny

Let’s be honest: The best thing about the official Season 3 trailer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt remains the previously teased sight of Titus Andromedan (Tituss Burgess), sparkling in a gold-yellow dress with a baseball hat in hand, paying passionate-angry homage to Beyoncé’s Lemonade. And sure, the next best things in this first look include such excellent Titus lines as “Everybody’s gay, it’s the ’90s!” and “He killed you and now you’re a ghost? I don’t want to make sexy pottery with you!” But this is still a very good trailer for Kimmy Schmidt beyond its breakout star, a reminder that Carol Kane, Jane Krakowski, and of course Ellie Kemper are all performing at the top of their game and that at its best this is one of the best sitcoms around.