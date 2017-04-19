 Watch the Season 3 trailer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (VIDEO).

April 19 2017 1:32 PM

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 Trailer Is Outrageously Funny

Let’s be honest: The best thing about the official Season 3 trailer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt remains the previously teased sight of Titus Andromedan (Tituss Burgess), sparkling in a gold-yellow dress with a baseball hat in hand, paying passionate-angry homage to Beyoncé’s Lemonade. And sure, the next best things in this first look include such excellent Titus lines as “Everybody’s gay, it’s the ’90s!” and “He killed you and now you’re a ghost? I don’t want to make sexy pottery with you!” But this is still a very good trailer for Kimmy Schmidt beyond its breakout star, a reminder that Carol Kane, Jane Krakowski, and of course Ellie Kemper are all performing at the top of their game and that at its best this is one of the best sitcoms around.

The new trailer includes footage of Reverend Wayne (Jon Hamm) scheming in prison, following up on his bombshell divorce filing from Kimmy (Kemper) to close out Season 2, and Kimmy returning to college on the always reliable advice of landlady Lillian (Kane). It’s been more than a year since Netflix dropped new episodes, but it looks like when Kimmy Schmidt does come back, it’ll be with as many stellar punch lines as ever.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 premieres May 19 on Netflix.