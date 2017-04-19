Does the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Trailer Look Better in Japanese?

Disney

But then, Johnny Depp

In his new pirate movie,

Dead Men Tell No Tales.

This brand new trailer

Is the Japanese version,

Different from our own.

Their version contains

A surprising appearance:

Kiera Knightley!

The franchise speaks the

International language:

CGI pirates.

In America,

You can see this new movie,

On May 26.