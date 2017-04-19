Watch The President Show’s Anthony Atamanuik Riff on the Tax March and “American Carnage”

The hottest new Fake Trump in late-night, Anthony Atamanuik, shouldn’t be short on new material: look to the president’s failing to remember Kim Jong-Un’s name, that bizarre aircraft carrier mishap, or those perfect Easter screencaps for evidence from the past few days alone. But in a new promo for Atamanuik’s upcoming The President Show, we see the improv comic reviving an old but certainly not exhausted topic in the realm of Trump scandals: Trump University. “I didn’t have any experience in education and then I created a very successful Trump University,” he asserts to an unseen press pool in character. “One of the great universities.”