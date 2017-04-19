Prince’s Estate Is Suing to Stop the Release of a New EP of His Music

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The posthumous Prince EP Deliverance, comprising previously unreleased songs, has been met with legal pushback less than 24 hours after its announcement by RMA (Rogue Media Artists). Paisley Park and Prince’s estate have joined forces for a federal lawsuit in a Minnesota district court with the intention of blocking the six-song EP from being released as scheduled on Friday, the one-year anniversary of Prince’s death. According to KSTP in Minneapolis, the suit alleges that George Ian Boxill, a sound engineer and mixer who worked with Prince and completed production on the songs featured in Deliverance, agreed to a confidentiality agreement which stated that their collaborations “would remain Prince’s sole and exclusive property” and that Boxill “would not use any recordings or property in any way whatsoever.” Variety reported on Tuesday night that this discrepancy would likely lead to legal action, so it’s not surprsing that it has.

For Boxill’s part, he provided a statement in RMA’s initial press release arguing he was only doing what Prince would have wanted. “I believe Deliverance is a timely release with everything going on in the world today, and in light of the one-year anniversary of his passing. I hope when people hear Prince singing these songs it will bring comfort to many,” he said. “Prince once told me that he would go to bed every night thinking of ways to bypass major labels and get his music directly to the public. When considering how to release this important work, we decided to go independent because that’s what Prince would have wanted.”

Advertisement



Paisley Park is arguing the opposite—that not only is Boxill violating Prince’s desire for privacy and control, as made evident via the confidentiality agreement, but that he’s exploiting Prince’s work for financial advantage. In a series of tweets on Wednesday morning, tech writer and Prince expert Anil Dash made a similar point, zeroing in on the “legacy of black artists having their work stolen or exploited.”

Why you shouldn't buy the newly-released Prince EP, a quick summary... (Though you can preview the best song here: https://t.co/JvZxqmKgqD ) — Anil Dash (@anildash) April 19, 2017

Prince cared vey deeply about control & ownership of his recordings; he spent decades fighting for it. This release is clearly unauthorized. — Anil Dash (@anildash) April 19, 2017

This appears to be sourced to a recording engineer who worked with Prince for years & is now publicly claiming cowriter & coproducer credit. — Anil Dash (@anildash) April 19, 2017

The songs themselves seem to have been modified from the versions of the songs that others heard while Prince was alive. — Anil Dash (@anildash) April 19, 2017

And the people promoting the release have planned this deception for a long time; they have a video with an impersonator, a huge promo push. — Anil Dash (@anildash) April 19, 2017

While Prince was okay at times w/ fans trading songs, he clearly would've felt an unauthorized for-profit release of his work was betrayal. — Anil Dash (@anildash) April 19, 2017

Prince spent decades fighting the legacy of black artists having their creative work stolen or exploited. This seems like exactly that. — Anil Dash (@anildash) April 19, 2017