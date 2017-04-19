The Americans’ Matthew Rhys on “Crazy Liz and Sad Phil”

Each week on Slate 's Americans podcast, June Thomas sits down with the creators, cast, and crew of The Americans as they reveal behind-the-scenes details about the making of the FX drama's fifth season.

This week, Thomas talks to Matthew Rhys, who plays Philip Jennings and also directed Episode 507, “The Committee on Human Rights,” as well as Keri Russell and co-showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. Rhys explains why he chooses to direct, how he directs himself, and he reveals how he and Russell talk about their characters after the cameras have stopped rolling. Then production designer Dan Davis, set decorator Mila Khalevich, and art director Tim Goodmanson explain how they coped with Season 5’s profusion of Russian sets.