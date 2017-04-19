 Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell on The Americans Episode 507.

The Americans’ Matthew Rhys on “Crazy Liz and Sad Phil”

The Americans’ Matthew Rhys on “Crazy Liz and Sad Phil”

Slate
Brow Beat
Brow Beat
Slate's Culture Blog
April 19 2017 7:30 AM

The Americans’ Matthew Rhys on “Crazy Liz and Sad Phil”

ta_507_011117_0277
Keri Russell as Elizabeth "Crazy Liz" Jennings.

Eric Liebowitz/FX

Each week on Slate's Americans podcast, June Thomas sits down with the creators, cast, and crew of The Americans as they reveal behind-the-scenes details about the making of the FX drama's fifth season.

This week, Thomas talks to Matthew Rhys, who plays Philip Jennings and also directed Episode 507, “The Committee on Human Rights,” as well as Keri Russell and co-showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. Rhys explains why he chooses to direct, how he directs himself, and he reveals how he and Russell talk about their characters after the cameras have stopped rolling. Then production designer Dan Davis, set decorator Mila Khalevich, and art director Tim Goodmanson explain how they coped with Season 5’s profusion of Russian sets.

Advertisement

Note: This podcast contains spoilers and is meant to be enjoyed after you watch the episode. New episodes air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

Podcast production by June Thomas.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.