Stephen Colbert’s Midnight Confessions Is Becoming a Book by Stephen Colbert

“Stephen Colbert’s Midnight Confessions,” a popular recurring segment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is becoming a book by Stephen Colbert, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The upcoming Stephen Colbert book, to be titled Stephen Colbert’s Midnight Confessions, will include both some of Stephen Colbert’s favorite “Stephen Colbert’s Midnight Confessions” segments from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as well as bonus confessions submitted to Stephen Colbert from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert audience members. Simon & Schuster is publishing.

In the “Stephen Colbert’s Midnight Confessions” segments on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, host Stephen Colbert confesses his supposed sins (e.g., “I saw something, so I said something. But the thing I said wasn’t the thing I saw!”) to the audience of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Stephen Colbert’s Midnight Confessions, by Stephen Colbert, will be released Sept. 5.

