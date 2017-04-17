The Fate of the Furious Tachs It Up, Tachs It Up, Shuts Down Global Box Office Records

Universal

The Fate of the Furious, the latest entry in Universal’s street-racing franchise, outran Star Wars: The Force Awakens this weekend, setting a record for the highest global box office opening ever, according to Variety. Its estimated take for the weekend was $532.5 million, with $423.3 million of that coming from the international market. In North America, the film only pulled in $100.2 million (versus a $147.2 million domestic opening for Furious 7), but the international box office more than made up the difference.

It’s a sharp rebuke to the notion that multicultural casts don’t do well abroad, especially when it comes to China, where The Fate of the Furious racked up $190 million. That’s the fastest and furiousest a film—from Hollywood or elsewhere—has ever pulled in Chinese cash over a three-day opening weekend. “Fast cars, outrageous stunts—that’s the international language for something everybody loves,” ComScore media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Variety.

