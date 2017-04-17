James Gunn Will Write and Direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

 James Gunn will direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

April 17 2017 11:51 PM

There is a history in Hollywood of haphazard endings to trilogies, and I didn’t want to become a part of that dishonorable tradition of pretending the third one doesn’t exist. I couldn’t do it for the money, and I couldn’t do it because it was what other people wanted me to do. I needed to do it because it was what I needed to do. I have never made choices in my career based on anything other than passion and love for the stories and characters, and I didn’t want to start now.
