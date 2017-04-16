Watch Jimmy Fallon Sing Savage Garden to a Truly, Madly, Deeply Unimpressed Cecily Strong

NBC

Usually, Saturday Night Live sketches are based around a premise that allows for lots of small jokes instead of one big one: first you establish that “the Loud family” talks too loudly, then you hammer the audience over the head with it for about five minutes too long. That wasn’t the case this week, however: host Jimmy Fallon interrupted a romantic moment between Cecily Strong and Beck Bennett in a sketch that’s structured like a classic joke, setup, punchline, and all. It’s too good a payoff to spoil; see for yourself.

But to land the punchline, the setup, in which Fallon sings a terrible version of Savage Garden’s “Truly Madly Deeply” in an effort to win Strong back, has to look like it might be the entire point of the sketch. Fortunately, Fallon somehow manages to make the first two minutes appear profoundly mediocre, despite Strong’s best efforts to elevate things with great reaction shots. (This week, two other sketches were built around Fallon’s singing while a third was built around other people singing badly, so this sketch kind of blended in with its surroundings.) But the ending is funny enough that all is forgiven.

