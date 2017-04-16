The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Might Be Getting a N.E.P.H.E.W.: Lionel Wigram Is Writing a Sequel

The Man from U.N.C.L.E ., Guy Ritchie’s fun and surprising film adaptation of the classic television series , crash-landed in the summer of 2015 to middling financial results and no great acclaim, despite being really, really enjoyable to watch. Now, as /Film reports , the stylish 1960s spy thriller may be getting a second chance. Armie Hammer, who starred in the film along with Henry Cavill, Alicia Vikander, and Elizabeth Debiki, told /Film that producer and co-screenwriter (with Ritchie) Lionel Wigram is working on a sequel:

Either Hammer is right and Wigram is working away or this is a sort of dare meant to get a sequel going—either way, this is good news. And if Wigram’s cavalier response makes it seem like this is not really happening, keep in mind that “You know what? Yeah, fuck it, I’ll do it,” is exactly the right way to approach a sequel to The Man from U.N.C.L.E., a film that was at its best when it felt most like a casually thrown-together goof. Since James Bond seems likely to continue descending further into his decade-long haze of clinical depression, somebody’s got to make spy movies fun again. Confidential to Warner Bros.: You know what? Fuck it, do it.