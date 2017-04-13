The Director of the Greatest Iranian Vampire Western of All Time Is Back With a Dystopian Cannibal Love Story

Ana Lily Amirpour, the director of A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, a horror Western about a vengeful, skateboard-riding vampire, is back with an equally genre-defying new movie. The Bad Batch takes place in a dystopian desert wasteland where America dumps its outcasts, criminals, and cannibals: the "bad batch.” Unlike A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, The Bad Batch is in color and in English, but its trailer shows that it still has the same surreal, offbeat quality as Amirpour’s directorial debut.