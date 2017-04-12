Stephen King’s The Mist Will Descend on TVs This Summer; On All of Us Soon After

Stephen King’s 1980 novella The Mist, about a small town lucky enough to be engulfed in a mysterious fog filled with monsters, is getting the TV series treatment at Spike, and, as a trailer released Tuesday shows, series creator Christian Torpe has expanded the Mist-o-verse. While the novella (and Frank Darabont’s 2007 feature film), were set almost entirely in a single supermarket, the TV show, with hours to fill, will add everyone’s favorite thing about television: subplots! Now we’ll get to see how other, non-supermarket shopping inhabitants deal with the onslaught, whether they are trapped in a church, a mall, or even a car. What’s more, the mist itself now appears to have psychological effects on those caught in it, rather than simply being a convenient harbinger for a deadly attack by prehistoric monsters. (If you get a choice, insist on the monsters-only mist for your town: no sense dwelling on the past before a pterodactyl snaps your neck!)