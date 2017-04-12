The Chappelle Show’s Charlie Murphy Has Died at 57
Comedian Charlie Murphy has died at the age of 57, Variety reports. The cause of death was leukemia, according to Murphy’s representative.
Murphy, the older brother of comedian Eddie Murphy, was himself a standup, a writer, and an actor. He appeared in a number of his brother’s films, two of which—Norbit and Vampire in Brooklyn—he also helped write. As a voice actor, he appeared on animated series The Boondocks and in video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. But he was best known for writing and appearing on The Chappelle Show, recounting his adventures at the height of his brother’s fame in a recurring segment called “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories.” Murphy was scheduled to appear next on the upcoming season of Starz’ Power.
Celebrities paying tribute to Murphy included Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, and Spike Lee:
We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017
Wow....This is crazy. All I can say is RIP. Thank you for not only being a friend but for believing in me when I was young in this comedy game. Charlie Murphy did the rewrite for the first movie that I ever did called "Paper Soldiers"....His stories were legendary & unbelievable & heartfelt. I'm lucky to have know you and I'm even luckier to be able to say that I was a friend. You will be missed man. #RIPCharlieMurphy
Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy. He took a chance on a young director in The Player's Club. Always made me laugh. RIP pic.twitter.com/yChjFtSDH4— Ice Cube (@icecube) April 12, 2017
Here’s Murphy in one of his best segments from The Chappelle Show, about playing basketball with Prince: