The Chappelle Show’s Charlie Murphy has died at 57.

Wow....This is crazy. All I can say is RIP. Thank you for not only being a friend but for believing in me when I was young in this comedy game. Charlie Murphy did the rewrite for the first movie that I ever did called "Paper Soldiers"....His stories were legendary & unbelievable & heartfelt. I'm lucky to have know you and I'm even luckier to be able to say that I was a friend. You will be missed man. #RIPCharlieMurphy

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Apr 12, 2017 at 10:52am PDT