This Devastating Funny or Die Video Uses United Airlines’ Own Words to Make Brutal Satire

In this new Funny or Die video, a classic strategy is implemented to truly savage effect: Use their own words against them. Here, the exact, calming voiceover of the United Airlines’ popular 2013 ad “Flyer-Friendly” is replayed, without any edit, against that horrifying viral video of a passenger being literally dragged off a United plane. “Every thought, every movement, carefully coordinated and synchronized,” we hear, as we watch the victim scream and those around him shriek in confusion. “Performing together with a single United purpose: That’s what makes the world’s leading airline flyer-friendly.” Oof.