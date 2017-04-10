Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” Is His Highest-Charting Solo Single, But He Still Couldn’t Unseat Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” debuted today at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, a record high for Lamar as a lead artist. (Lamar does have one No. 1 to his name already, but it’s as a featured artist on Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” in 2015.) “Humble” is the highest debuting rap song in almost seven years, following Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie,” which debuted at No. 2 in 2010. The track saw 111,000 downloads and and 49.8 million streams in its first week, perhaps fueled in part by its Young Pope-esque video.