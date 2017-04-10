John Oliver Wants to Fix Gerrymandering So That Even Racist Grandmas Get a Fair Say in Government

Still taken from the video

John Oliver wants to save our democracy, even if that means letting our worst citizens have their say. On Sunday night’s episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver set about unpacking gerrymandering, the redistricting strategy that takes its name from Massachusetts governor Elbridge Gerry and the salamander-shaped results of his cartographical manipulation.

“There is nothing inherently wrong with redrawing a voting district. It’s actually necessary,” notes Oliver. “They need to have around the same number of people in them, and populations shift over time as people move, or die, or emigrate to America because their stand-up careers have endured what might be best characterized as a pogrom of indifference.”

But in 37 states, legislators are the ones drawing the lines for legislative districts, which means that whoever is in power can manipulate distribution to keep that power. There are two main strategies for this, as Oliver explains: Packing refers to putting as many opposition voters as possible into just a few districts. Cracking is a tactic that includes spreading the opposition thinly over multiple districts to prevent them from holding a majority in any single one.

“Think of it as table assignments at a wedding,” suggests Oliver. “You can either break up your eight awful relatives and spread them out over different tables, or you can pack them all together at one insufferable table of the damned.”

Surely all this is illegal under the Voting Rights Act? Well, when a legislator is gerrymandering to disadvantage minorities, then it is. But if that legislator is instead gerrymandering for their own political gain, they’re generally in the clear. And the strategy works. (It doesn’t help that the current Supreme Court has undermined the VRA, and that newly appointed Justice Gorsuch seems inclined to do the same.)

