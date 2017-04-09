Watch Louis C.K.’s Profane, Hilarious Saturday Night Live Opening Monologue

NBC

One of Saturday Night Live’s proudest traditions is forcing the actors and actresses who host to kick off the show with their best attempt at standup. It’s usually a catastrophe, no matter how many cast members get dragged on stage to help. This week, however, the show had a real standup in Louis C.K., and as his opening monologue shows, experience makes all the difference. C.K. takes risks no publicist would ever allow a celebrity plugging a movie to get within a mile of, from his shocking opening joke to this perfectly constructed, appalling one-liner:

I’m thinking of buying a goat, because I want to have a trash can that I can make love to.

But besides going places NBC would probably prefer he didn’t (the sperm pool!), C.K. also finds time for some whimsical bits about silly-looking animals and a supremely unflattering story about his white-privilege-laden interactions with hotel staff now that he’s rich and successful.

It’s wrong that white people get preferential treatment. It’s wrong. But as long as they do, what’s going on at this hotel? I’m supposed to get the best! Because I’m white—which is awful! And wrong!—but where is it right now?