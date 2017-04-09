It’s Battle of the Baldwins as Alec Baldwin’s Trump takes on Alec Baldwin’s O’Reilly on SNL

If there’s one thing we’ve all learned from Dead Ringers it’s that the best way to make a film about psychosexual obsessions is to cast the same actor in two roles. That’s the approach Saturday Night Live took this week with Bill O’Reilly’s sexual harassment scandal and Donald Trump’s bizarre defense of the embattled host, letting Alec Baldwn play both men in a head-to-head interview. While the results aren’t exactly Cronenberg, both Alec Baldwin and Alec Baldwin do a great job of playing off each other, which can’t have been easy when half the segment was pre-taped. Still, there’s no actor more generous to his co-stars than Alec Baldwin, and it’s heartworming to see him giving Alec Baldwin so many of the best lines here.