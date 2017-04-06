Two YouTubers With Lin-Manuel Miranda Masks Reimagine Hamilton as a One-Man Show, and It's Extremely Weird

I’m sure you already know the old adage “Two Lin-Manuel Mirandas are better than one,” which is definitely a real saying and not something I just made up right now. Hamilton creator Miranda has previously shared demos from the smash-hit musical where he sings every part, effectively already turning Hamilton into a one-man show. But that evidently wasn’t enough for two very ambitious YouTubers. Their channel, Spamilton, takes things a step further by using cutouts of Miranda’s face to make him actually re-enact many of the musical's songs solo (well, sort of).