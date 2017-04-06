Mark Hamill Provides the Voice of Han Solo in This Force Awakens Bad Lip Reading

The newest Star Wars reinterpretaton from Bad Lip Reading got an extra dose of authenticity by including the voice of Luke Skywalker himself—except he’s playing Han Solo. That’s right, Mark Hamill provides the voice of the scruffy-looking nerfherder in this Bad Lip Reading video for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which reimagines Han’s dialogue so that he scolds Leia about her frap-buying habits and makes fun of Admiral Ackbar’s accent.