Comedians Pay Tribute to Don Rickles
Comedian Don Rickles, who died on Thursday at the age of 90, was the master of insult comedy. Some of the very funny people he inspired over the years took to social media after his death to pay tribute, recount memories, and even get in one last put-down. We’ve rounded up some of the best, below.
Bob and Ginny Newhart on passing of Don Rickles: "...our world will never be the same" pic.twitter.com/qx56Wl7Sx3— Sandra Gonzalez (@TheSandraG) April 6, 2017
RIP Don Rickles. One of the funniest people that ever lived, you dumb schmuck.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 6, 2017
Don once begged me for a couple of bucks then told me to twist myself into a pretzel. Ego slayer! Comic Everest! Spank you, Mr Rickles. ;^)— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 6, 2017
90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2017
April 6, 2017
Greatest Of All Time https://t.co/b7q4wmpFX0— Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) April 6, 2017
So sad to learn of my friend @DonRickles passing. We go way back to when he was doing clubs in Florida. So proud of him. Loved him! pic.twitter.com/IMQMVb1irw— Rose Marie-Official (@RoseMarie4Real) April 6, 2017
In lieu of flowers, Don Rickles' family has requested that people drop their pants and fire a rocket. #RIPDonRickles— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 6, 2017
"Is he laughing? Is MLK laughing? But folks... Oh nice, Dean Martin's here. Don't worry Dean, Jerry's right behind me." #RicklesInHeaven— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 6, 2017
He never was Politically Correct and he never apologized for it. R.I.P. Don Rickles @DonRickles— Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) April 6, 2017
The friendship The advice. The laughs. The toasts. The dinners. I Love you, Don. @DonRickles #DonRickles #LoopGroup pic.twitter.com/GqJmFSW3mD— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 6, 2017
I saw Don Rickles at the Daily Show once. He had no idea who I was. He looked at my face & said "Stop worrying. It's all going to be great" https://t.co/jOriPr9tqu— John Hodgman (@hodgman) April 6, 2017
One of the funniest, ballsiest comics of all time. RIP Don Rickles. pic.twitter.com/wF9rPQjjVz— Jim Norton (@JimNorton) April 6, 2017
As I was standing nearby, #DonRickles once whispered in my wife's ear, "What are you doing with a loser like him?" I was honored. #rip #sad— Kevin Nealon (@kevin_nealon) April 6, 2017
Awwww man Rickles is dead. Rest In Peace buddy.— Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) April 6, 2017
Don Rickles died and he would have wanted me to call him a mother fucker. RIP.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 6, 2017
End of an era. No one better than @DonRickles Insult w that smile! Saw him in Vegas, he's the reason I'm always in a suit. #RIPDonRickles— Steve Byrne (@stevebyrnelive) April 6, 2017
RIP Don Rickles. Legend.— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 6, 2017
I hope he's somewhere right now making fun of our tweets.#RIP @DonRickles— Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) April 6, 2017
Don Rickles has passed away.— Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) April 6, 2017
A giant loss.
Aw jeez. Rickles .Sweetest, funniest, legend and mensch. Came to a party at my house gave me a dollar and told me to get a nicer place.#RIP— Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) April 6, 2017
One person I always wanted to meet and shake hands with.— Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) April 6, 2017
RIP Don Rickles
Don Rickles was simply the best. He created insult comedy &yet every 1 of his targets felt loved and honored. One of a kind.#RIPdonrickles— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 6, 2017
RIP to this sweet and lovely man pic.twitter.com/j8mseq1aSY— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) April 6, 2017
My friend, my dad, the funniest biggest hearted of them all. A beautiful husband and father. My heart is broken. Rest In Peace. Don Rickles.— bob saget (@bobsaget) April 6, 2017
Don Rickles was a cyclone of funny with a heart of gold. Is God ready for your maniacal wit? Would love to hear what you said on arrival.— Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) April 6, 2017
Was there ever anyone consistently funnier than @DonRickles? The funniest man passed away. RIP Mr Rickles.— Cedric Yarbrough (@cedricyarbrough) April 6, 2017
Hail hail an original genius vacated this realm! RIP #DonRickles— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 6, 2017