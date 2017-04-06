 Don Rickles' death inspires social media tributes from comedians.

Comedians Pay Tribute to Don Rickles

Comedians Pay Tribute to Don Rickles

Slate
Brow Beat
Brow Beat
Slate's Culture Blog
April 6 2017 3:07 PM

Comedians Pay Tribute to Don Rickles

476065998-john-mayer-john-stamos-queen-latifah-bob-saget-jim
Don Rickles, surrounded by hockey pucks.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Comedian Don Rickles, who died on Thursday at the age of 90, was the master of insult comedy. Some of the very funny people he inspired over the years took to social media after his death to pay tribute, recount memories, and even get in one last put-down. We’ve rounded up some of the best, below.

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.