Louis C.K. Still Not a Fan of Trump, Calls Him a “Lying Sack of S---” on The Late Show

You may recall last year, as Louis C.K. was quietly releasing episodes of his new series Horace and Pete on his own website, that the acclaimed comic once wrote a scathing anti-Trump letter that ended up going viral. “Listen to Trump. Listen to all of it. Everything he says,” it read. “If you liked when he said that ‘torture works’ then go look at where he took it back the next day. He’s a fucking liar.”

It’s been about a year since C.K. sent that letter out, and on Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Show Stephen Colbert asked him to reflect on it. C.K. admitted he regretted sending the note out—not the substance of the letter, per se, but the reactionary tone behind it—explaining, “It’s a messy thing—it’s how I was feeling at the time, and I said it.” But while he appeared to be adopting a less aggressive tone there, it didn’t last long. A few minutes into the interview, he was back to crafty anti-Trump wordplay, calling the president a “lying sack of shit” without any reservations.

“[Trump] likes it—he goes, Heh heh, it wasn’t even true,” he cheekily explained of the president’s penchant for telling nontruths. “It’s just gross. He’s just a gross, crook, dirty, rotten, lying sack of shit.”