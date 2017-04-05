Seth Meyers Presents Everything You’ll Ever Need to Know About Breitbart News

Not a day after a segment on Michael Flynn that sacrificed comedy in an effort to keep the facts straight, Seth Meyers has rebalanced the scales, bringing Breitbart News spokesperson Jeffery Sims on to explain everything Meyers’ left-of-center audience needs to know about the conservative website. The interview is a model of the “new civility” Trump’s presidency requires from the press: Meyers approaches Breitbart News with exactly as much respect as their long record of groundbreaking journalism requires, and the results speak for themselves. Watch this segment, and you’ll know everything about Breitbart News you’ll ever need to.